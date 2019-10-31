The Senate voted 84-9 Thursday to pass appropriations for several federal agencies but remains gridlocked on a more controversial spending bill, setting up another government shutdown showdown with the specter of an impeachment trial looming on the horizon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed a less controversial spending ‘minibus’ forward covering five of the regular 12 appropriations bills on Thursday afternoon, soon after the House voted to formalize certain aspects of its impeachment inquiry.

The appropriations bill HR 3055, which succeeded Thursday, covers the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs as well as a host of federal agencies such as NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Later Thursday afternoon, the Senate will proceed with a cloture vote on a more controversial spending bill that covers the Departments of Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, and Labor. A bipartisan solution to the spending impasse appears unlikely to come anytime soon with the partisan rancor poised to increase in the upper chamber.

Mr. McConnell said Thursday morning that the spending packages were, “Something that should not be controversial.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way, even in a time as politically charged as an impeachment inquiry, it doesn’t have to be this way,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor in anticipation of the votes. “Back in 1998, just days before the Republican House voted to begin its impeachment inquiry into President Clinton, the House and Senate passed a regular defense appropriations bill. Then some weeks later, even after the inquiry was under way, both chambers were still able to pass more bills to address the fundamental business of funding the government, and President Clinton signed them into law.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, however, labeled the proceedings on the spending packages as “show votes.”

“Democrats will not proceed to a bill that steals money from our troops and their families,” he said.

The New York Democrat did not rule out continuing to look for common ground on areas where the two sides could come to limited agreement.

“The bills we are voting on where there’s agreement, we can move forward,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This week has shown the Senate can efficiently work through these bills when we have a bipartisan buy-in. That’s how Democrats want to proceed on the remainder of the bills. Republican friends, work with us.”

Existing funding for the government expires next month before the Thanksgiving holiday, with the prospect of a government shutdown fight arriving a month earlier than last year. The most recent government shutdown was the longest ever, lasting more than a month.

