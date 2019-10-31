The American electorate is not very impressed with non-stop news coverage of Democratic efforts to impeach President Trump. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll asked voters to describe their reactions to “current media coverage of the impeachment process” — and the results are telling.

The pollster came up with an ambitious cross section of emotional judgment calls on press efforts. Did respondents find the coverage negative, positive, boring, interesting, frustrating, encouraging, disappointing, confusing, exciting, skewed, fair or trustworthy?

There were a dozen questions in the poll asking voters to respond to those adjectives and the results suggest the public are not only paying attention to the news. They are, in many cases, condemning it.

Majorities said the coverage was skewed, confusing and disappointing, with only 27% deeming it exciting and 28% feeling encouraged.

A sampling of results from this wide-ranging poll, which is 287 pages long:

63% of U.S. voters say media coverage of the impeachment process is “frustrating”; 80% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

55% of voters overall say the coverage is “disappointing”; 75% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

52% overall say the coverage is “skewed”; 71% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

45% overall say the coverage is “boring”; 60% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree. 35% overall say the coverage is “fair”; 9% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 64% of Democrats agree.

32% overall say it is “trustworthy”; 11% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,997 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 25-28.

