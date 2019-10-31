President Trump announced plans Thursday to nominate U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to become the next deputy secretary of state.

Mr. Biegun would replace John Sullivan as the State Department’s second-ranking official, and is expected to keep his responsibilities with North Korea. Mr. Sullivan has been nominated as U.S. ambassador to Russia.

During the Trump administration, Mr. Biegun has led working-level denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang, culminating in two summits between Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Their second summit in Vietnam in February ended without an agreement for North Korea to abandon its weapons program.

Another round of talks ended without agreement on Oct. 5 in Sweden. Japan said North Korea launched ballistic missiles Thursday into the sea between North Korea and Japan.

