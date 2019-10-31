MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee grocery clerk convicted of fatally shooting a teenager who stole a beer from a store and ran away has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Anwar Ghazali was convicted in August of second-degree murder in the March 2018 death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris. A judge sentenced Ghazali on Thursday.

Investigators said Harris walked into Ghazali’s store in Memphis and left with a beer without paying.

Ghazali ran after him with a handgun and fired several shots, then returned to the store and said, “I think I shot him.” Ghazali didn’t call police.

Harris‘ body was found in a nearby house’s yard with a gunshot wound in his thigh. The shooting led to neighborhood protests.

Ghazali argued that he didn’t intend to kill Harris. An appeal is planned.

