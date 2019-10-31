President Trump said House Democrats are trying to impeach him ahead of the 2020 presidential election “because they can’t win it the fair way.”

“The Democrats are desperate, they’re desperate,” Mr. Trump told a British radio station in an interview from the White House. “They have nothing.”

Mr. Trump was responding to the House approving a measure earlier Thursday to move ahead with an impeachment investigation on a party-line vote.

The president appeared on the radio show on London station LBC with Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party.

“They’ve got nothing going,” Mr. Trump said of congressional Democrats.

“We really call them the ‘do-nothing Democrats’ and it’s really sticking, because they’re doing nothing. And it’s the only way they’re going to try and win the election this way, because they can’t win it the fair way.”

