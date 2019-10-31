BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) - Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.

KELLER, Texas (AP) __Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he had struck her.

Hamilton, 38, surrendered Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two to 10 years in prison.

According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then cursed and shouted at her. He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor, and he lifted her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Losing Curry, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.

Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

UFC

NEW YORK (AP) - It’ll be two very different championship sporting events in one week for President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to attend a mixed martial arts fight Saturday night in New York City, a few days after he was booed loudly at a World Series game.

Trump plans to be in the crowd for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden. The event will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Trump is friendly with UFC President Dana White.

Trump was loudly jeered while attending the baseball game last Sunday in Washington.

The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Oregon is No. 1 for the first time in school history while Tennessee’s streak of 42 straight appearances in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is over.

The Ducks, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, garnered 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel to earn the top ranking in the poll released Wednesday. With many players back from last season’s team that reached the Final Four, expectations are high for coach Kelly Graves and his team.

No. 2 Baylor, the defending national champion, received the other three first-place votes. Stanford, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. The Huskies have been in the top five for 239 consecutive weeks, since January 2007.

Texas A&M; is No. 6 and Oregon State, South Carolina, Louisville and Mississippi State complete the top 10.

Tennessee had been in every preseason Top 25 since 1977, the second year of the poll. The Lady Vols, who saw their remarkable run of 565 weeks ranked in the poll end in 2016, fell out of the rankings Jan. 14 last season and didn’t return to the Top 25. They changed coaches in the spring, bringing back former star Kellie Harper to coach the team.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Villanova women’s basketball coach Harry Perretta announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this season.

Perretta has been the coach of the Wildcats for 42 years, tying him with Yvonne Kaufmann of Elizabethtown College (1971-2012) for the most seasons at one school in any division of NCAA women’s basketball. The 64-year-old has dealt with health problems the last few years.

He will stay on at the school for one more year, serving as a special assistant to the athletic director.

Perretta has led the Wildcats to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 WNIT berths and the Big East regular season and tournament titles in 1985-86 and 1986-87. The Wildcats also won the Big East tournament in 2003, including an upset of No. 1 Connecticut in the title game that snapped the Huskies’ 70-game winning streak.

He’s had 20 seasons with at least 20 wins and led the team to the AIAW Final Four in 1982.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.