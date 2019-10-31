The White House quickly blasted “unhinged” House Democrats over their impeachment vote Thursday, saying the move ahead with an “un-American” investigation is harming the country instead of the president.

“The president has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people.”

She said Congress should be doing its work for Americans instead of engaging in a partisan takedown of the president.

“Instead of focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA [trade agreement], improving health care, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the president,” she said.

Ms. Grisham also said the party-line vote has “done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules.”

“Speaker Pelosi, Chairman [Adam B.] Schiff [of the House Intelligence Committee] and the Democrats conducted secret, behind-closed-door meetings, blocked the administration from participating, and have now voted to authorize a second round of hearings that still fails to provide any due process whatsoever to the administration,” she said. “The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Americans “can see this for what it is: an attempt to remove a duly-elected president for strictly political reasons by a strictly partisan, illegitimate process.”

“Today’s vote merely proves that the entire impeachment process was a sham from the beginning and Nancy Pelosi can’t legitimize it after the fact,” Mr. Parscale said in a statement.

Referring to the president’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine that is at the center of the probe, Mr. Parscale said, “We can all read the transcript of the Ukraine phone call for ourselves and see that there was no quid pro quo and no basis at all for overturning the legitimate results of the 2016 election.”

“Voters will punish Democrats who support this farce and President Trump will be easily reelected,” he said.

