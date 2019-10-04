LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker who faces potential expulsion from the House after pleading no contest to not paying state income taxes now has a Republican primary rival in his re-election bid next year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Lakeside High School administrator Don Pierce said he will run in the primary for the House seat currently held by state Rep. Mickey Gates. Pierce lost to Gates in the primary last year for the same seat.

The House will vote next week on a resolution to expel Gates, who was arrested last year and charged with not filing state tax returns from 2012 through 2017. Gates in July pleaded no contest to one count of not filing or paying income taxes and was sentenced to six years’ probation.

