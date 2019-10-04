ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) - A former employee of the Clark County Human Development Center in Arkadelphia has been sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony abuse of a disabled patient at the center.

Court records show 25-year-old Terance Logan entered the plea Tuesday, signing a statement saying he is “in fact, guilty.” Logan had faced up to six years in prison before reaching the plea agreement.

An affidavit filed in the case says surveillance video shows Logan striking the patient multiple times in the face, causing injuries to the patient’s head and face and resulting in hospitalization.

The document says Logan was fired as a residential care technician at the center.

