CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran deported to Mexico after serving time in prison for a drug conviction has become a U.S. citizen.

Miguel Perez Jr. held up his citizenship certificate for the cameras Friday after being sworn in, saying, “Here it is.”

Perez, who was raised in Chicago, had a green card. But after serving 7½ years for a 2008 nonviolent drug conviction, the 41-year-old was deported last year. He was granted permission last month by immigration officials to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him in August.

Perez joined the Army before 9/11 and served with a Special Forces unit in Afghanistan. He suffered a brain injury while in the war zone.

Perez had been living in the Mexican border town of Tijuana following his deportation.

