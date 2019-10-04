LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Bernard Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The Vermont senator, 78, was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack, when he went to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday night, his campaign said.

He walked out of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center feeling great and looking forward to getting back to work, the statement said.

Mr. Sanders was expected to return to Vermont.

