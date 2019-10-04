House Democrats have requested documents from Vice President Mike Pence, making him the latest Trump official called to participate in their impeachment inquiry.

The chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are expanding their investigation into the other figures involved in the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you have played in converting or reinforcing the president’s stark message to the Ukrainian president,” they wrote.

They also cited Mr. Pence’s September meeting with Mr. Zelensky in which he allegedly discussed the delay in military aid for Ukraine as a matter they needed to look into.

He has until Oct. 15 to comply. The chairmen said any resistance would be considered evidence of obstruction of justice, a threat they’ve levied on the rest of the Trump administration this week.

With the inquiry centered on the Ukrainian incident, House Democrats have subpoenaed the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the White House itself.

Mr. Pence is sticking with the president, defending his requests to have foreign government investigate the Biden family.

“The American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family profited from his position as vice president during the last administration,” he said.

