President Trump told young black conservatives Friday to stick with the Republican Party in next year’s election, citing job growth among minorities and his efforts to “keep cities safe” by fighting illegal immigration.

Speaking to 300 black students and young professionals at the White House, Mr. Trump said the Democratic Party has taken them for granted.

“They haven’t done anything for you — 100 years, they haven’t done anything,” he told the Young Black Leadership Summit organized by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit.

Mr. Trump highlighted his efforts to pass criminal-justice reform and approve “opportunity zones,” which provide tax advantages to developers who invest in poorer communities.

He also rattled off his usual attacks on the “corrupt” media, as he battles an impeachment inquiry in the House.

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, said Mr. Trump must not be removed from office.

“It’s not happening. It’s absolutely not happening, not under our watch,” Ms. Owens said.

Ms. Owens flattered Mr. Trump by saying he’s the only president to look younger and younger while in office.

