President Trump said Friday he is granting a full visa waiver to Poland to ease travel between the nations, following through on a promise he made to President Andrzej Duda this year.

Mr. Trump cited the large number of people of Polish descent who live in the U.S.

“People from the U.S., people from Poland can easily go back and forth,” he told White House reporters.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. has been trying to settle the wavier issue for “many, many decades.”

“I got it for the Polish people in honor of the Polish people in the United States — and in Poland — so we’re very happy with that,” Mr. Trump said.

