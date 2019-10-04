TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - An elected Florida court official is facing a federal wire fraud charge.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced Friday that former Holmes County Clerk of Courts Kyle Hudson was indicted by a federal grand jury. He is accused of turning in false expense reports totaling more than $6,800.

The indictment said that Hudson claimed he traveled to professional conferences and turned in fictitious meeting agendas and minutes and fake hotel folios for reimbursement.

Holmes County is in the Florida Panhandle and borders Alabama.

If convicted, Hudson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Hudson from office after he was arrested in March.

A phone listing found for Hudson was disconnected.

