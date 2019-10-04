Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, her campaign announced Friday, putting her in second place behind Sen. Bernard Sanders in money raised over the past three months among the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.

The total is well in front of the $15.2 million former Vice President Joseph R. Biden pulled in last quarter, but behind the $25.3 million Mr. Sanders raised.

Ms. Warren’s campaign said the money came from 943,000 donations and that the average contribution was $26.

Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said the Massachusetts Democrat didn’t “sell her time to wealthy donors” or take money from Washington lobbyists or political action committees.

“Instead, she got to spend her time traveling across the country, hosting town halls, taking tens of thousands of selfies, and hearing directly from people about what’s on their minds — and people like you chipped in to help make it possible,” Mr. Lau said in a Medium post announcing the totals.

Ms. Warren’s announced haul now puts South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third place among the 2020 Democratic presidential field in money raised last quarter, at $19.1 million.

Meanwhile Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised about $10 million and Sen. Cory Booker raised more than $6 million.

The totals pale in comparison to the combined $125 million the Trump campaign raised in concert with the Republican National Committee last quarter.

