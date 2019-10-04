The new “Joker” movie opening nationwide this weekend has authorities on alert more than seven years after moviegoers were murdered at a midnight screening for a related Batman picture.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security jointly issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies this week after becoming aware of threats made on the internet ahead of the “Joker” opening in theaters, multiple news outlets reported.

Authorities reportedly warned in the bulletin that threats posted online about the movie referenced the mass shooting that took place at a July 2012 midnight screening of another film in the Batman franchise, “The Dark Knight Rises,” which left 12 moviegoers dead and injured dozens more.

The bulletin said the agencies were unaware of any specific or credible threats to particular locations or venues, but that the FBI has received tips since May of related threats posted on social media, CNN and ABC News both reported.

“The FBI, DHS, and (National Counterterrorism Center) remain concerned that the volume of threatening language may lead to lone offender violence,” the agencies warned, according to CNN’s report.

In a statement, the FBI acknowledged being in touch with other agencies about the internet posts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is in touch with our law enforcement and private sector partners about the online posts,” the FBI told THR. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

James Eagan Holmes was convicted in 2015 in connection with the “The Dark Knight Rises” massacre in Aurora, Colorado. He is currently serving 12 life sentences.

The cinema where Holmes waged the rampage is not showing “Joker,” and both the Landmark Theaters and AMC Theaters chains have banned masks for moviegoers as a security precaution.

The New York Fire Department’s Counterterrorism Task Force issued an internal memo warning of potential violence at “Joker” screening, and the New York Police Department’s chief of patrol has directed cops to be stations and local theaters showing the movie, The New York Post reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department similarly said its officers will have “high visibility” at local theaters screening the film, CNN reported.

Box office figures released by Warner Bros. early Friday indicated that Thursday evening screenings of “Joker” earned $13.3 million.

