CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s veterans hospital has an additional plaintiff.

The original lawsuit was filed by U.S. Air Force veteran James Chamberlain against the hospital director, saying the Bible’s inclusion on a table honoring missing veterans and POWs is a violation of the Constitution. Chamberlain’s a devout Christian, but said the table should be a memorial to all who have served, regardless of their beliefs.

Sandra Bell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and atheist, joined Chamberlain on Friday.

Government lawyers argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because Chamberlain acknowledged he wasn’t offended by the display. Chamberlain’s lawyer said his client’s religion shouldn’t matter.

The complaint said Bell’s “forced to have unwelcome contact” with the displayed Bible.

The Northeast POW/MIA Network says VA policy dictates that religious symbols may be displayed in public areas of VA facilities.

