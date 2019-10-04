KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a mother who is suspected of ramming three juveniles with her vehicle in Kansas City after witnessing a fight involving her daughter.

KMBC-TV reports that the mother was taken into custody Wednesday. Police say the daughter told investigators that she was headed home from school Tuesday when a group of juveniles attacked her. The daughter said there is an ongoing issue between her family, and a former classmate.

Police say the mother arrived during the assault and accelerated her vehicle, striking the three juveniles. They were checked out by emergency crews at the scene and refused additional treatment.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

