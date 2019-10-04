House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she is “very worried” about the safety of the whistleblower who has alleged that President Trump tried to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m very worried about the security of the whistleblower,” the California Democrat told reporters at an event in Florida. “And I’m very ashamed of the president’s words, threatening whistleblowers or anyone who gives that information.”

“For 25 years, I’ve been in intelligence,” she said, according to Politico. “I was there to write the rules for whistleblowers and to protect them. Intelligence depends on whistleblowers being protected. So the president doing what he’s doing is undermining our national security as well as endangering people who speak truth to power.”

Mr. Trump has expressed interest in finding out the identity of the whistleblower, who he has called a “spy.”

Mrs. Pelosi also said that Mr. Trump’s comments earlier in the day suggesting that China look into Mr. Biden and his son Hunter as well were effectively an admission of an impeachable offense.

“The president has confessed to his violation of his oath of office,” she said.

