All 15 of Ohio University’s fraternities were suspended Thursday after several were accused of hazing new members.

“These troubling allegations, which will be thoroughly investigated, indicate a potentially escalating systemic culture within our IFC organizations, and Ohio University will not put at risk the health and safety of our students,” Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones said in the letter, according to The Post, the university’s student newspaper.

“It is critical that we create a culture that reflects the values of the Ohio University Sorority and Fraternity community,” Ms. Hall-Jones added.

Ms. Hall-Jones and Vice President for Student Affairs Jason Pina said they chose to suspend the fraternities after “growing concern elevated by allegations of hazing against seven IFC chapters,” according to a press release.

The fraternities will begin receiving cease and desist letters and notices of investigation in the coming week, Ms. Hall-Jones said.

Three of the fraternities have already been put on their cease and desist notice but the orders reportedly didn’t elaborate on specific charges.

The organization will be unable to hold meetings, parties, initiations, retreats or participate in university’s homecoming celebrations, and Ms. Hall-Jones said this is “to reflect and create actionable strategies for the future.”

The fraternities must send in a list of their members by Friday at 5 p.m. and could face further discipline if they do not comply.

