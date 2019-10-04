The governor of Oregon banned all flavored e-cigarettes for 180 days Friday as concerns about vaping-related lung illnesses continue to rise.

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order banning nicotine and marijuana products after eight Oregonians fell ill and two died from vaping, the Oregonian reported.

The ban comes as over 1,000 people have reported vaping-related lung illnesses, which have killed 18 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the victims used marijuana products but the exact cause of the illnesses is unknown.

Oregon joins Massachusetts, New York and Michigan in enacting bans on e-cigarette products, many of which cite further research and health probes to determine what’s causing the illnesses.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed and House Democrats have launched an investigation into the e-cigarette epidemic as the CDC says they are investigating the illnesses and deaths.

The Food and Drug Administration has also gone after Juul Labs for illegally marketing to minors and telling them it was “safe” to use.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in August the product was never intended to be used by underage customers and apologized to parents whose children have gotten addicted.

He also issued a blunt warning for non-smokers, urging them to not use their product as the e-cigarette maker faces federal investigations and multiple lawsuits.

