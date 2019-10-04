Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee Friday emerged from the closed-door testimony of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson saying they had new questions about the behavior of Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and demanded his recusal from the impeachment inquiry.

“They are now fact witnesses in the same investigation that they are now running,” said Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. “Nowhere else in the United States can you be both a fact witnesses and prosecutor of any kind, much less an investigation to remove the president from office.”

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, acknowledged this week his office had been in contact with the whistleblower before the complaint was filed over President Trump’s conversation with leader of Ukraine.

Mr. Ratcliffe said Mr. Schiff needs to be removed from helming the impeachment probe.

“It is entirely inappropriate and Chairman Schiff should disqualify himself from running this investigation,” he said.

Mr. Schiff said last month his team had not spoken to the whistleblower.

“We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower,” he told MSNBC in September. “We would like to, but I’m sure the whistleblower has concerns that has not been advised as the law requires by the inspector general or the director of national intelligence just as to how we is to communicate with Congress.”

But media reports surfaced this week contradict that account. The New York Times and others reported the whistleblower had reached out to a House Intelligence Committee aide before filing the compliant.

The committee then directed the whistleblower to report it to Mr. Atkinson, which is standard protocol for reporting intelligence community concerns.

During his testimony Friday, Mr. Atkinson was unable to shed any light on contacts between the whistleblower and Democrats, according to Republicans.

“The inspector general for the intelligence community can provide no information about the contacts between the HPSI majority and the whistleblower prior to his involvement,” Mr. Ratcliffe said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.