Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday said she doesn’t worry that President Trump will be “injured” politically if the House impeaches him.

“I don’t, because Americans are looking at this as a total partisan attack against this president,” Ms. McDaniel said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

She said there’s “nothing impeachable” stemming from a July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A whistleblower has alleged that Mr. Trump improperly used his office to try to pressure Mr. Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, while the president has said it was a “perfect” phone call.

“And when it’s only down party lines and Democrats from day one have refused to work with this president, I think Americans are saying enough is enough — why don’t you get to the negotiating table and work on our behalf instead of trying to negate the votes of 63 million Americans?” she said.

Support for impeachment has ticked up in recent polling, but Americans are still intensely divided over the subject.

Ms. McDaniel also touted the $125 million the Trump campaign and the RNC combined to raise in the third quarter.

“That’s double where Obama was heading into his reelection — dollars are the polls right now,” she said.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who leads the way in third-quarter fundraising among the 2020 Democratic contenders thus far, raised $25.3 million.

