The Supreme Court announced Friday it will hear a case challenging a law aimed at regulating the abortion industry in the 2019 term, which kicks off next week.

The challenge granted review involves a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital not further than 30 miles from the women’s clinic.

June Medical Services and a few physicians brought the legal battle against the legislation, saying it resembles a Texas law that the high court struck down in a 5-4 ruling three years ago in 2016. Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who has since retired, sided with the liberal wing to strike it down.

Earlier this year, the high court, in a 5-4 move, previously halted the Louisiana law from taking effect.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. sided with the four Democratic-appointed justices on the court in that move.

