Comedian Terrence K. Williams issued a plea for help after Twitter’s legal team sent him a “hateful conduct” warning prior to his White House visit.

The well-known supporter of President Trump told over 630,000 followers that he is “pissed” that his account was flagged right as he prepared to meet President Trump at the White House’s “Young Black Leadership Summit.”

“TWITTERS LEGAL TEAM CONTACTED ME ON THE DAY I GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE!” he tweeted Friday. “People want to take my account down because I said Schiff Should Resign, called out AOC & I support Pres @realDonaldTrump. I NEED YOUR HELP. Please RT & comment using.”

His tweet and its embedded video were seen over 160,000 times in less than two hours.

“OK, I need everybody to listen and pay attention,” he said. “They are coming after Trump supporters. 2020 is around the corner and they are trying to take down accounts that support President Donald J. Trump. They are trying to take down big accounts like mine that support President Trump. Twitter’s legal team has contacted me to notify me that my account has been flagged for possible hate conduct because I made a video about how Adam Schiff should resign and how the Democrats should stop harassing President Donald J. Trump. So you mean to tell me — oh, I’m pissed off — so you mean to tell me that it is hateful because I’m a black man that supports President Donald J. Trump?”

Mr. Williams said he wanted to speak personally with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the legal team’s notice and its timing.

“This is outrageous,” he continued. “Seriously outrageous. And guess what? I go to the White House today! The day that I go to the White House is the day that they notify me that my account may be in possible violations of hateful conduct. … None of my conduct is hateful. I am a comedian, a conservative Trump-supporting comedian and they want to take me down because people have jumped on the Trump train after watching my content. They want to take people down who are getting people to walk away from the Democratic Party. That’s what they are doing. They are coming after me. Supporting this president is not hateful.”

Twitter’s legal notice said that even if flagged content does not violate its terms of service it may still “withhold content in the USA based on the laws of the USA.”

PLEASE LEAVE MY PAGE ALONE TWITTER. I have the right to call out Adam Schiff & AOC! I have the right to support @realDonaldTrump



Everyone please help me protect my account RT & use the hashtag as much as possible.



👉 #ProtectTerrencekWilliams

👉 #ProtectTerrencekWilliams https://t.co/wN0YbTkiPh — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 4, 2019

