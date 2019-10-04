Ukraine’s top prosecutor on Friday said he is reopening all of his predecessors’ closed cases, including corruption probes of the gas company where Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son had a high-paying job on the board of directors.

The corruption allegations in Ukraine are at the center of a House impeachment inquiry of President Trump prodding Kyiv to investigate. The allegations also rocked Mr. Biden’s run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Ukraine Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters in Kyiv that prosecutors are auditing all the cases that were closed or dismissed by former prosecutors, including several related to Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the gas company Burisma.

Burisma hired Mr. Biden’s son Hunter in 2014, at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.

