MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has received a life sentence for killing his estranged pregnant wife and stabbing her son.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 52-year-old Elvin Durant admitted Friday to the murder of 38-year-old Crystal Battle in a hearing before Cobb County Superior Court Judge C. LaTrain Kell. Durant pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary in the first-degree, two counts of aggravated assault, feticide and criminal damage to property in the second-degree.

The District Attorney office’s spokeswoman, Kim Isaza, says Durant was sentenced to two life sentences that will run concurrently.

Cobb County prosecutors say there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship that led to Battle’s killing.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.