HOUSTON (AP) - A homeless black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback in a southeast Texas city says he was overcome with shame after watching video of his arrest.

Donald Neely told the Houston Chronicle he hopes the image of him handcuffed and being led through the streets of Galveston will prompt a broader conversation about how police handle mentally ill suspects. Neely has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Body camera footage from the August arrest was made public Wednesday.

Images of Neely’s arrest caused public outrage, leading to investigations.

The 43-year-old Neely says he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the officers who arrested him.

Since his arrest, Neely has begun piecing his life back together, including moving in with his sister.

