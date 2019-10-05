DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A local civil rights group is asking authorities to conduct a “thorough” investigation into the deaths of two 17-year-old boys shot in the back by a homeowner who found them inside his garage.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton NAACP unit President Derrick Foward said at a news conference Thursday night that no weapons were found by police after the Aug. 28 shooting and the teens did nothing to deserve being shot. Relatives said they want justice for Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said it will review the homeowner’s actions after an investigation by Dayton police is completed.

A 19-year-old man inside the garage with the teens but avoided being shot remains jailed for a probation violation. Breaking and entering charges were dismissed against him.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.