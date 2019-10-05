MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will play the role of a fictional television and radio personality in the new “Batwoman” series debuting on The CW network this weekend, she said Friday.

Ms. Maddow announced she will play the part of Vesper Fairchild in the series, a character from the “Batman” comics who was romantically involved with the superhero’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

“I know no one’s going to believe this is true, but it’s true,” Ms. Maddow said on Twitter about the role.

“My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” Ms. Maddow tweeted.

News of Ms. Maddow’s role on the show was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Maddow is not slated to appear on-screen but is expected rather to only voice the role, the website reported.

“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told the website in a statement. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”

Ms. Maddow, 46, wrote the introduction for a hardcover edition of a “Batwoman” graphic novel released in 2010, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

She has hosted a nightly program on MSNBC, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” on weeknights since 2008. Her new book, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” is currently the number one best-selling book on Amazon.com on the heels of being released earlier this week.

