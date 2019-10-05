Richard McDaniel, a top staffer on Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts’ presidential campaign, was fired Friday after repeatedly being accused recently of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman said in a statement, POLITICO first reported.

“Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward,” said the spokesperson.

Mr. McDaniel held a leading role within the Warren campaign as national organizing director prior to being cut, and his departure came on the heels of recent nationwide polling showing support for the candidate making her a viable challenger to current Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“I have separated from the campaign and am no longer serving as National Organizing Director,” Mr. McDaniel said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties.

“I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well,” said the statement, POLITICO reported.

Mr. McDaniel had been among the first hires announced by the Warren campaign and was brought on board in January weeks before the candidate officially entered the 2020 race. He previously worked on Democratic political campaigns including Hillary Clinton’s run for the White House in 2016, as well as the campaign that resulted in Sen. Doug Jones winning Alabama in 2017.

Several recent polls have placed Ms. Warren among the top two or three Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination to run next year against President Trump, placing her alongside Mr. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont Independent.

Ms. Warren briefly addressed the staffer’s firing later Friday, CBS News reported.

“I want us to have a campaign that lives our values and that lifts up inclusivity,” Ms. Warren told reporters, according to the outlet. “It is really hard for anyone to come forward with a complaint or with a concern, and the people who did that showed incredible courage.

