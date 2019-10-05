TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in southern Wisconsin say a man who was fatally shot in his basement apparently was targeted.

Columbia County authorities said Friday that the killing of 35-year-old Keith Wolf in his rural home in the Town of Leeds was not random.

Sheriff Roger Brandner says investigators want to talk to anyone who was in contact with Wolf in the weeks before his death.

Authorities were called to the home on Sept. 27. The Portage Daily Register reports a 911 caller said her family heard noises believed to be from an intruder, and her husband grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check it out.

The woman said she heard a gunshot and found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs.

Wolf’s death was ruled a homicide.

