PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say two people have been arrested in a home invasion in north Philadelphia that left one person dead.

Officials say two armed men wearing ski masks kicked in the door of a home just before 11 p.m. Saturday, tied up a 52-year-old man and shot him in the back of the head. They fled, taking two women and a pair of pants belonging to a second man.

Police say they then tried to break into another home, firing a shot at a man who answered the door. The women were able to flee themselves and fled, and the man at the door also fled and flagged down officers.

Police say two suspects aged 28 and 31 were arrested in an alley. A ski mask and other clothes were recovered.

