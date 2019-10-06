Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday she would not allow the child of her hypothetical vice president to sit on a foreign board, as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son did.

Asked if she would be “comfortable” with such an arrangement, the Minnesota Democrat said, “No, I wouldn’t.”

“And I can promise you right now my own daughter who’s only 24 does not sit on the board of a foreign company, but that is not the issue,” Ms. Klobuchar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The issue here is what the president is doing.”

Two other Democratic presidential hopefuls — Sen. Kamala Harris and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — have also said they had problems with the idea of the children of vice presidents serving as Hunter Biden did on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, where he was paid up to $50,000 per month despite having no apparent qualifications.

On #CNNSOTU @amyklobuchar tells @jaketapper that she would not be comfortable with the child of her Vice President sitting on a foreign board — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 6, 2019

“I would not allow a family member, anyone in my cabinet, to have a family member work in a position like that,” said Mr. O’Rourke after the Service Employees International Union’s presidential forum on Saturday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Asked last month if she would allow her vice president’s child to serve on the board of a foreign oil company, Ms. Harris said, “Probably not.”

At the same time, Democrats have insisted that the conduct of the Bidens is not at issue as the House moves forward with an inquiry into President Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate the elder Biden’s involvement in stopping a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation.

“There’s no evidence that the vice president did something wrong here,” Ms. Klobuchar said. “And so what really matters is the president was repeatedly trying to get dirt on a political opponent. That is the issue here.”

Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary nomination.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.