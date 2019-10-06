MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) - The family of a newborn baby girl whose mother was acquitted of aggravated murder and other charges in her daughter’s death has organized a vigil for the infant in Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the family of the baby’s father, Trey Johnson, planned a candlelight vigil for the infant Sunday night in Miamisburg.

A jury last month acquitted 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson on charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in her daughter’s 2017 death. Richardson was convicted of corpse abuse.

Prosecutors had contended the high school cheerleader wanted to keep her “perfect life” and killed and buried the infant in her backyard.

Richardson’s attorneys argued the baby was stillborn.

The judge granted the Richardson family the baby’s remains, which were buried last month in a private ceremony.

