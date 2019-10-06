North Korea on Sunday said that it does not believe the U.S. will return to another round of peace talks in two weeks with an alternate plan than what was proposed at the latest negotiations over the weekend that “broke down.”

“We have no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as … happened this time (in Sweden) before the U.S. takes a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward the DPRK,” said a spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry, according to the KCNA state news agency.

The latest round of talks stalled on Saturday. Pyongyang said they had collapsed within hours, while U.S. officials claimed there were “good discussions” and expressed hope for another round later this month.

The State Department quickly pushed back Saturday evening at a North Korean statement that the working-level talks in Sweden “broke down” because the American delegation had shown up “empty-handed.”

Pyongyang has since declared that the ball is in “Washington’s court,” Reuters reported, and gave an end of the year deadline for the U.S. to propose a different plan.

“The U.S. is spreading a completely ungrounded story that both sides are open to meet after two weeks,” the North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said. “It is not likely at all that it can produce a proposal commensurate to the expectations of the DPRK and to the concerns of the world in just fortnight.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.