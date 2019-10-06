A spokeswoman for Energy Secretary Rick Perry says Perry encouraged President Donald Trump to speak to the Ukrainian leader in a call at the center of a House impeachment probe. But spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes says Perry was wanting Trump to speak on energy matters with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The July 25 call saw Trump press the Ukrainian president to investigate rival Joe Biden and his son.

Trump told House Republicans Friday night it was Perry who teed up that call. That’s according to a person familiar with Trump’s comments who was granted anonymity to discuss them. The person says Trump did not suggest that Perry had anything to do with the pressure to investigate the Bidens.

Hynes says Perry’s interest in Ukraine is part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

