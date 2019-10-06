NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on developments in the deaths of four homeless men in New York City (all times local):

1 p.m.

A 24-year-old homeless man is facing multiple murder charges in the deaths of four other homeless men who were bludgeoned to death as they were sleeping.

The New York Police Department says Randy Santos is also facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a fifth homeless man who was seriously hurt in the Chinatown attacks.

Santos has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and is expected to be arraigned Sunday. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak for him.

The attacks early Saturday morning left blood splattered on the doorways and sidewalks where the men had been sleeping.

Police say Santos had a metal rod with him when he was taken into custody.

___

11:40 a.m.

The suspect in the deaths of four homeless men who were bludgeoned with a metal rod as they were sleeping on city streets has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and is awaiting arraignment.

Randy Rodriguez Santos is expected to make his first appearance Sunday in court. The attack early Saturday left the men dead in New York City’s Chinatown and another homeless man with serious injuries.

Police identified one of the victims as an 83-year-old man and haven’t released other information on the victims yet.

Police say Santos is also homeless and he was taken into custody Saturday with the weapon in his hands. He has been arrested at least six other times in the past two years.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

