President Trump broadened his accusations that the Democrats are committing “treason,” specifically calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly accused Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the House intelligence committee, of the capital crime, blaming him for lying to the American people and colluding with Russia and Ukraine.

Mrs. Pelosi is complicit, Mr. Trump wrote Sunday evening on Twitter.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer,” Mr. Trump asserted, referring to words Mr. Schiff falsely attributed to him in a House committee hearing on his notorious Ukraine phone call.

Mr. Schiff later claimed they were parody.

According to Mr. Trump on Sunday night, “this makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason.”

“I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!” Mr. Trump concluded.

