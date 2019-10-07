U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called for a U.S. diplomat’s wife who left the country after being involved in a deadly car crash to return to England, and he threatened to involve President Trump if necessary.

“I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose, and I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of laws that are carried out in this country,” Mr. Johnson told the BBC.

The prime minister added he would address the issue “with the White House” if not resolved.

Police say Ms. Sacoolas was driving 60 miles an hour the wrong way down a street on Aug. 27 when she collided with teenager Harry Dunn on his motorcycle, killing him, according to The New York Times.

The crash occurred near R.A.F. Croughton, a Royal Air Force base that also houses U.S. Air Force communications in the Northeast London suburb, Brackley.

Local authorities say their investigation has become complicated after Ms. Sacoolas — who has diplomatic immunity — left the country despite telling authorities she didn’t plan to.

Thus far, the U.S. has declined to get involved in the affair, with the U.S. Embassy in London denying a request for the diplomat’s wife to be waived.

Following Mr. Johnson’s appearance, U.S. Embassy officials continued to deny confirmation on the women’s identity, saying they were in touch with British authorities but unlikely to waive immunity in this case.

Northamptonshire police Superintendent Sarah Johnson said Saturday they are seeking to “allow for the arrest and formal interview of the subject.”

“Harry Dunn’s family deserves justice, and in order to achieve this, a full and thorough investigation, with the assistance of all parties involved, needs to take place,” she said.

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, made a plea to Mr. Trump in a SkyNews interview asking for his help in bringing Ms. Sacoolas back to England.

“President Trump, please listen. We’re a family in ruin. We’re broken. We can’t grieve,” she said. “Please, please let her get back on a plane.”

