A California man is recovering from a heart attack after he fought off a violent passenger while driving for the ride-sharing app Uber, his wife said on Monday.

The family of 41-year-old Joseph McVey, a father of two, says he is currently in a medically induced coma in a Sacramento, California, hospital and has suffered several strokes after the stress of his assault.

“I was just in disbelief. I was like, ‘You’re kidding me. He coded? And now he’s had this massive heart attack?’ I couldn’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” his wife Hollie McVey said, according to WXIX.

“It’s been really hard,” she added. “We have two little girls, and they keep asking me if Dad’s going to die.”

Mr. McVey was reportedly attacked with a knife while driving for Uber on Sept. 29 after getting into an argument with a passenger after reaching his destination. Mr. McVey allegedly drove back to the pick-up point and was able to flag down a security guard, who radioed police.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect was swinging his knife at Mr. McVey, according to The Sacramento Bee. The suspect was arrested and — shortly after escaping the assault — Mr. McVey suffered a heart attack.

The Bee reported the suspect, Cedric Jeter, is being held in the Sacramento County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $250,000, and his bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

Ms. McVey — who has opened a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses — slammed Uber for not helping more to support their drivers.

“If they can’t do anything to keep them safe, at least if something does happen, they need to have some financial protection for them,” she said.

Uber has “reached out to offer support and sends its thoughts to Joseph McVey and his family,” according to WXIX.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.