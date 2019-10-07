House Democrats on Monday subpoenaed the Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget seeking documents related to the Trump administration’s actions regarding Ukraine.

The chairmen of three House committees say they want documents detailing whether or not President Trump froze $250 million in military aid to Ukraine unless its leaders investigated former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

“The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the committees to examine this sequence of events and their reasons behind the White House’s decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that were appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression,” the committee chairs wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.

Mr. Esper and Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, have until Oct. 15 to comply with the subpoena, according to letters sent by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees.

The committees are seeking documents related to the July 25 phone call as well as an April 21 conversation between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; communication between administration officials discussing the July 25 conversation; and documents related to any other conversation between the two presidents.

In June, the Trump administration froze the $250 million military aid package.

Democrats have alleged Mr. Trump withheld funds to compel Ukraine to probe the Bidens. A whistleblower filed a complaint about the president’s July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

In their subpoena letters, the Democrats say the president brought up the Biden probe after Mr. Zelensky asked about the military assistance.

“President Trump urged the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into former Vice President Biden immediately after the Ukrainian President inquired about the status of the U.S. military assistance, included his desire to procure U.S.-manufactured Javelin missiles,” they wrote.

