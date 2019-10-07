SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An El Paso judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Santa Fe.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reported Sunday that El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez was detained last month at the Sant Fe Opera after his car hit another vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Gutierrez failed a sobriety test with Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies.

His blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Gutierrez admitted to deputies that he had had five wine samples at the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta.

Deputies also arrested him for carrying a gun inside a licensed liquor establishment.

He has since been released from the Santa Fe County Detention Center.

A spokesperson with the Council of Judges in El Paso says he is on leave pending an investigation.

