Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday that President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria is a “sickening betrayal” of our allies.

“Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests,” Mrs. Clinton tweeted.

“His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office,” she wrote.

Mr. Trump is being criticized on both sides of the aisle for his decision to pull troops out of the region ahead of an expected invasion by Turkey. Critics, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, say the move could wipe out U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters, who were instrumental in fighting the Islamic State.

In a series of tweets Monday, Mr. Trump defended his effort to “bring our soldiers home” and promised to destroy Turkey’s economy if the country did anything “off limits.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.