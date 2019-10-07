Guess who President Trump is tied with a hypothetical presidential matchup … Hillary Clinton.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday, Mr. Trump and the former first lady would be tied at 45 percent each in a rematch of the 2016 election. The survey found 11% undecided.

The purely hypothetical survey by the conservative-leaning pollster was described by HotAir.com as “his favorite pollster seems to be throwing some shade his way.”

“Some have speculated that if Joe Biden falters in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton will jump in. In a repeat matchup of the 2016 election, Clinton runs dead even with President Trump,” Rasmussen wrote before going on to note that “even most Democrats don’t want her to get into the race.”

Rassmussen found that just 18% think that Mrs. Clinton should enter the race, just one-fourth the 71% share of likely voters who think she should not. But apparently, at least 27% of the electorate consists of people who don’t think Mrs. Clinton should run but would vote for her if she did.

Mrs. Clinton has repeatedly ruled out a 2020 presidential bid, which would be her third.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was taken from Thursday to Sunday and has an error margin of 3 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.