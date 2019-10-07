Authorities have released the names of the five people who were found dead in a Massachusetts home.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office says the family members found dead Monday morning were 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi.

Authorities say they were found with gunshot wounds in a condominium complex in Abington at about 7:30 a.m. by a relative who showed up to take the children to school.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference there is no threat to the public, but he would not elaborate further on what happened, saying it’s still under investigation.

Relatives of the family are asking for privacy as they grieve an “unfathomable” loss.

