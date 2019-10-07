The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. is requesting an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of a key witness in a Dallas police officer’s murder trial days after the officer’s conviction.

In a statement Sunday, the LDF called the killing Friday of Joshua Brown “deeply alarming and highly suspicious.” Sherrilyn Ifill, the group’s president, said the circumstances surrounding Brown’s death “cries out for answers.”

Meanwhile, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is urging people to avoid speculation about Brown’s death. He says he believes the police will conduct a thorough investigation.

Amber Guyger was convicted last week of murder in the death of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, whose apartment she said she mistook for her own.

Brown testified that on the night of the killing, he heard what sounded like “two people meeting by surprise” and then two gunshots.

