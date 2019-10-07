American-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northeast Syria accused President Trump of a “stab in the back” on Monday, hours after the White House announced U.S. troops would vacate the area, giving a greenlight to Turkey to begin a long-awaited military operation against the group.

Mr. Trump’s surprise announcement late Sunday evening came as a shock to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have partnered with Washington for years in the battle against the Islamic State. The U.S. withdrawal from the area clears the way for a military assault by Turkey, which views the Kurdish-led SDF as a threat to its own security.

“There were assurances from the United States of America that it would not allow any Turkish military operations against the region,” said SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel, according to Reuters. “But the [president’s] statement today was a surprise, and we can say that it is a stab in the back for the SDF.”

The Pentagon did not immediately comment on an American troop withdrawal, but local media reported that U.S. forces had begun leaving northeast Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said Monday that the withdrawal had begun.

Mr. Trump late last year announced that the U.S. would begin a full withdrawal from Syria — a move that led to the resignation of then-Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and sparked a fierce backlash on Capitol Hill. Since then, however, the White House and Pentagon seemingly have slow-walked the withdrawal, and American forces have remained stationed in Syria.

Sunday evening’s announcement seems to change that. In a statement, the White House said that the president spoke with Mr. Erdogan on Sunday night and the two men discussed the situation inside Syria.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Regional analysts condemned the move as “insanity” and said it sends a horrible signal to U.S. allies.

“That we should hand over crucial real estate to Turkey, a country that now works against American interests in almost every way, borders on insanity,” Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said on Twitter. “And the idea of green lighting a war *against our own allies* is mind boggling.”

The White House also said it is passing responsibility to Turkey for all of the Islamic State fighters captured in recent years.

“The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused,” Ms. Grisham continued. “The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer. Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial ‘Caliphate’ by the United States.”

