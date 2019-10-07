HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his son.

The Hattiesburg American reports that a Forrest County grand jury on Sept. 18 signed the indictment of 46-year-old Joel “Chad” Graves.

He has remained jailed since he was arrested Aug. 29, 2018. The newspaper did not report whether Graves is represented by an attorney.

Investigators said Graves told officers that the shooting was in self-defense as he and his 20-year-old son, Joel “Scott” Graves argued at the father’s apartment on Aug. 16, 2018.

Hattiesburg Police Department Detective Erik Herrin testified at Chad Graves’ preliminary hearing that investigators found blood pooled beneath Scott Graves’ body, and police were able to determine he was lying on the floor when he was shot.

